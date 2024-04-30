Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in April

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.
Baylin Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BYLTF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
