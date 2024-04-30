Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in April

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYLTF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

