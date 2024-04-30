Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $53.39.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
