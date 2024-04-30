Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 210 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.