Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

