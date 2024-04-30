3,482 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

