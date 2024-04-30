Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $112,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

