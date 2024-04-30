Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$182.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cormark reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.91.

Shares of CJT traded up C$5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$125.02. 134,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$112.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$125.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

