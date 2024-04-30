BMO Capital Markets Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.67.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

GEI stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.76. The company had a trading volume of 420,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.42. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.40.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total transaction of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.