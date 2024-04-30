Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.200-2.300 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.27 million. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $395.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carriage Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $168,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.