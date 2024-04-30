SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Enhabit worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,997,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Enhabit by 9.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,091,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,532,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 1,374,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,685,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

