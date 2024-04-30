Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,117 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,591. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.