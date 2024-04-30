Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61,378 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.