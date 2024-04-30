Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 353,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,962,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 615,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 52,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 6,096,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457,492. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.