CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
