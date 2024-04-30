Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IAE opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.