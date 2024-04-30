Status Market Cap Achieves $144.01 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $144.01 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,260.48 or 0.99942257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,882,644,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,882,644,770.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03902738 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,960,301.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.