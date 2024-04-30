Certuity LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Certuity LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 853 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total transaction of $287,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,276,482 shares of company stock worth $620,451,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.18.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.40. 12,042,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,350,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

