Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 67,294,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,496,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

