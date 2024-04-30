Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Declines By 20.0%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:TLSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 174,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,235. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
