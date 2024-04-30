Choreo LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $503.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.85 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.80 and its 200 day moving average is $484.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.