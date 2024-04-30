Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 358,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 318,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.