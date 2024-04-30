iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 127,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,835,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

