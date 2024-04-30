Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

NYSE CHT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 2,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

