Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 1,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.37.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
