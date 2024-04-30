Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZWI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

