Hims & Hers Health’s (HIMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,452.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,050 shares of company stock worth $7,191,666. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

