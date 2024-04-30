Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coca-Cola also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.82 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,597,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,744. The firm has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.