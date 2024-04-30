UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.38-$2.50 EPS.
UDR Stock Performance
NYSE:UDR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,900. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97.
UDR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 126.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
