Conduent (CNDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conduent stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

