CoreCard (CCRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect CoreCard to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. CoreCard had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, analysts expect CoreCard to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CCRD opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $98.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.36.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

