APi Group (APG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. APi Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APi Group

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.