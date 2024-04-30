Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

ENR opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

