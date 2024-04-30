Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock remained flat at $27.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
