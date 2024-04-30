Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

