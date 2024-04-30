FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $116.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.74%.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.