Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jabil by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,553,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. 330,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

