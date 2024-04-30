Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 778,355 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $29,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 622,133 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $7,076,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 974,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 506,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,783,000 after buying an additional 313,517 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 282.20, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

