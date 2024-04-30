Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. 2,055,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.