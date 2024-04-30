DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

