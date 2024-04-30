IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

IMAX Stock Down 0.4 %

IMAX opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $904.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 417,169 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $5,287,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in IMAX by 33.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 392,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 99,163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

