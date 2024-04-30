Forge Global (FRGE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 129.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. On average, analysts expect Forge Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Forge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 141,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,437,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 95,621 shares of company stock valued at $181,654 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Forge Global

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.