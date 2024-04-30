Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 9,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,286,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $22,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074,244. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.