IES (IESC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

IESC traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $136.52. The company had a trading volume of 87,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,544. IES has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $139.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.34.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,219.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,294 shares of company stock worth $11,283,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company's stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

