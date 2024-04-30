IES (IESC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.
IES Price Performance
IESC traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $136.52. The company had a trading volume of 87,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,544. IES has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $139.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.34.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
