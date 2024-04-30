Emerald (EEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Emerald has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of EEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,722. Emerald has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $355.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

