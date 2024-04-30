Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

