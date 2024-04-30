Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,215 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 391,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 130,465 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 154,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS remained flat at $99.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 735,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,742. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.