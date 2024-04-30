WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mativ worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mativ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,012,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mativ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,132,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,265,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mativ by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,040,000 after buying an additional 562,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mativ by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 665,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mativ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mativ Trading Down 1.1 %

MATV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,436. The firm has a market cap of $996.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.07%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

