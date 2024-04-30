Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. 1,499,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,247. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

