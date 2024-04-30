Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

