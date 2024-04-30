Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EB opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

